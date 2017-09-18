F1: Ferrari not giving up after Singapore debacle

Rome, September 18 - Ferrari have said they have not given up hope of winning the world title after both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen crashed out at the start of Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. As a result Vettel is now 28 points behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who won the race. "I had an average start and then I moved slightly to the left trying to defend my position from Max," said Vettel, who was entangled in a crash with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Raikkonen at the start of the race. "Then I got bumped on one side as Kimi's car hit me. I'm not sure what happened. I span at turn 3, but that's because the car was damaged already. "But there is nothing we can do now and for sure it is bitter, and it's a pity we couldn't show our pace today. "But we have other races ahead of us and I am sure there will be more opportunities for us".