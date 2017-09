Soccer: Juve, Napoli, Inter stay perfect

Rome, September 18 - Napoli, Inter Milan and champions Juventus all continued their perfect starts to the Serie A season with victories at the weekend while AC Milan and AS Roma won too. Juventus won 3-1 at Sassuolo with forward Paulo Dybala scoring a hat-trick, while Napoli thumped newcomers Benevento 6-0, with Dries Mertens also netting three. Inter beat Crotone 2-0. The leading trio have 12 points from four games each. Lazio are fourth with 10 points thanks to a 3-2 win at Genoa. Milan beat Udinese 2-1 and are fifth with nine points. Roma crushed Hellas Verona 3-0 at home, with Edin Dzeko scoring twice. They are ninth with six points but they also have a game in hand.