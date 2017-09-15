Rome

Chikungunya creating major blood emergency-CNS (2)

Centre stresses virus rarely has serious symptoms

Chikungunya creating major blood emergency-CNS (2)

Rome, September 15 - The effects of the Chikungunya virus in Lazio on the blood transfusion system are "comparable to a mayor emergency" the National Blood Centre (CNS) said Friday. Blood donations in a large part of Rome and in other areas have been suspended due to the outbreak of the virus, which is spread by mosquito bites. The CNS stressed that the virus "rarely gives serious symptoms". It said that all Italy's regions "have expressed willingness to contribute to compensating (for the effects of the suspension), even those that are in difficulty with their collections". The outbreak started at Anzio, a seaside port to the south of Rome, and spread to the capital and other areas. Chikungunya, which first broke out in Italy in 2007, is a viral infection that causes acute fever and joint pain. It rarely results in death but effects can sometimes be disabling. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an order for disinfestations in the capital to combat the emergency on Wednesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente stradale, due in ospedale

Incidente stradale, due in ospedale

"Ciccio Pakistan" torna libero per scadenza dei termini di fase

"Ciccio Pakistan" torna libero per scadenza dei termini di fase

di Rocco Muscari

’Ndrangheta, la Procura chiede il rinvio a giudizio per 62 indagati

’Ndrangheta, la Procura chiede il rinvio a giudizio per 62 indagati

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Da febbraio vietato morire

Da febbraio vietato morire

di Marina Bottari

'Ndrangheta, in tre finiscono in carcere

'Ndrangheta, in tre finiscono in carcere

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33