Renzi says CONSIP dirt will rebound on mudslingers

Rome
15/09/2017
Rome, September 15 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday that alleged attempts to tarnish his reputation via a probe into civil-service procurement agency CONSIP will backfire on the people behind them. "Those who wanted to use the CONSIP case to throw mud at me will see that mud bound back at them," Renzi said at a Milan event organized daily newspaper Il Foglio. "Time is a gentleman and it will be with the CONSIP case too". Renzi expressed "total faith" in the Rome prosecutors and judge working on the case. "We demand that the truth come out," he added.
