++ Husband arrested after woman stabbed to death ++

Alessandria, September 15 - The estranged husband of a 48-year-old woman of Romanian origin who was found stabbed to death at her home at Casale Monferrato, in the northern province of Alessandria, has been arrested in relation to the homicide, sources said Friday. The crime took place after a row between Elena Seprodi and the man, Kujtim Hasanaj, a 49-year-old Albanian, according to initial reports. The row was reportedly about money and an affair the woman had.