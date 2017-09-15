Soccer:2.5-year-ban requested for Juve president Agnelli (2)

Rome
15/09/2017
Rome, September 15 - An Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor on Friday requested that a sporting tribunal ban Juventus President Andrea Agnelli for two years and six months for allegedly breaking the rules by having relations with a hardcore 'ultra' fan involved in ticket touting, sources said Friday. FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro also requested that the Italian champions be made to play two home matches behind closed doors, with their stadium's curva sud stand shut for another game on top, and pay a 300,000-euro fine. The tribunal is expected to announce its verdict within 10 days. Agnelli, who was recently elected president of European Club Association, has said he only met the ultra at meetings with groups of other supporters. The fan in question has been convicted of ticket touting and linked to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia syndicate.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ciccio Pakistan" torna libero per scadenza dei termini di fase
di Rocco Muscari
’Ndrangheta, la Procura chiede il rinvio a giudizio per 62 indagati
di Giuseppe Mercurio
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online