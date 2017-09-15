Soccer:2.5-year-ban requested for Juve president Agnelli (2)

Rome, September 15 - An Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor on Friday requested that a sporting tribunal ban Juventus President Andrea Agnelli for two years and six months for allegedly breaking the rules by having relations with a hardcore 'ultra' fan involved in ticket touting, sources said Friday. FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro also requested that the Italian champions be made to play two home matches behind closed doors, with their stadium's curva sud stand shut for another game on top, and pay a 300,000-euro fine. The tribunal is expected to announce its verdict within 10 days. Agnelli, who was recently elected president of European Club Association, has said he only met the ultra at meetings with groups of other supporters. The fan in question has been convicted of ticket touting and linked to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia syndicate.