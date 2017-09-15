M5S premier candidate can be under investigation (3)

Rome, September 15 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) members who are under investigation will be eligible to stand to be anti-establishment group's premier candidate, according to rules for an online vote to select the candidate released on Friday. The rules, published on the blog of M5S founder Beppe Grillo, said that, in this case, the candidate must provide a written report and any relevant documentation regarding the probe. The premier candidate will become "the head of the political party", according to a post. M5S members have until midday on Monday to present their candidacy and people who were members on January 1 this year will be eligible to vote. Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio is the favourite to become the M5S premier candidate.