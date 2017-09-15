Vatican probes diplomat in US over child porn case (2)

Vatican City
15/09/2017
Vatican City, September 15 - The Holy See said Friday that its prosecutor, the Promoter of Justice, has opened an investigation into a possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images by a member of its diplomatic corps in Washington. It said it has recalled the priest in question, who is currently in Vatican City, following notification from the US State Department. "It should be noted that, as provided by the laws in force applicable to all preliminary inquiries, the investigations carried by the Promoter of Justice are subject to investigative confidentiality," a statement said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ciccio Pakistan" torna libero per scadenza dei termini di fase
di Rocco Muscari
’Ndrangheta, la Procura chiede il rinvio a giudizio per 62 indagati
di Giuseppe Mercurio
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online