Vatican City

Vatican probes diplomat in US over child porn case (2)

Priest recalled after State Department notification

Vatican City, September 15 - The Holy See said Friday that its prosecutor, the Promoter of Justice, has opened an investigation into a possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images by a member of its diplomatic corps in Washington. It said it has recalled the priest in question, who is currently in Vatican City, following notification from the US State Department. "It should be noted that, as provided by the laws in force applicable to all preliminary inquiries, the investigations carried by the Promoter of Justice are subject to investigative confidentiality," a statement said.

