Italy-Egypt 'common commitment' to Regeni probe-Cairo (2)

Cairo, September 15 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry at a meeting on London on Thursday "expressed their common commitment to continue cooperation and coordination to complete the ongoing investigations into the Giulio Regeni case," Egyptian foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abou Zeid was quoted as saying by the MENA agency Friday. The case of Regeni, an Italian postgraduate student who was tortured and murdered in Egypt last year, has caused considerable friction between Rome and Cairo. The Italian ambassador to Egypt, Giampaolo Cantini, finally took up his position this week. Cantini replaced Maurizio Massari, who was recalled in spring 2016 in relation to the case of Regeni. Egypt has denied suggestions its security forces, frequently accused of brutal repression of opposition, had anything to do with the death of Regeni, a 28-year-old who was researching Cairo street seller unions. Massari's withdrawal followed friction over Egyptian lack of cooperation in the quest for the truth. But last month Rome decided to send Ambassador Cantini to Cairo, citing recent progress over the case. Earlier this month Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said it was impossible for Rome not to have high-level political and diplomatic relations with such an important neighbour.