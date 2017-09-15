Storm over Carabinieri 'get to Renzi' comments

Rome
15/09/2017
Rome, September 15 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) expressed alarm on Friday after newspapers reported that senior members of the Carabinieri police allegedly told a prosecutor that they wanted to "get to" party leader Matteo Renzi when he was premier. In July Modena prosecutor Lucia Musti reportedly told the judiciary's self-governing body about comments attributed to Carabinieri Gianpaolo Scafarto and Sergio De Caprio in July 2016, when Renzi was premier. The Carabinieri reportedly said "if you want, you have a bomb in your hand. You can let off a bomb. It'll be chaos. We'll get to Renzi". Scafarto is under investigation for allegedly wrongly attributing to arrested businessman Alfredo Romeo, and not to centre-right politician Italo Bocchino, a phrase allegedly concerning a meeting with the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, in a probe into corruption at civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation in the CONSIP probe. De Caprio is the so-called 'Capitano Ultimo' (last captain) who arrested Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina.
