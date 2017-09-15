Noemi scan rules out head-fracture death

Spechia
15/09/2017
Spechia, September 15 - A CAT scan on the body of Noemi Durini, a 16-year-old who was found dead this week after going missing on September 3, has excluded the cause of death being a blow to the head with a rock, sources said. Noemi's 17-year-old boyfriend has confessed to the homicide, saying he stabbed her to death. The scan found no bone fractures, including to the skull, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ciccio Pakistan" torna libero per scadenza dei termini di fase
di Rocco Muscari
di Marina Bottari
’Ndrangheta, la Procura chiede il rinvio a giudizio per 62 indagati
di Giuseppe Mercurio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online