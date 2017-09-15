Noemi scan rules out head-fracture death

Spechia, September 15 - A CAT scan on the body of Noemi Durini, a 16-year-old who was found dead this week after going missing on September 3, has excluded the cause of death being a blow to the head with a rock, sources said. Noemi's 17-year-old boyfriend has confessed to the homicide, saying he stabbed her to death. The scan found no bone fractures, including to the skull, the sources said.