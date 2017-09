EU-wide economy min could boost effectiveness-Padoan

Tallinn, September 15 - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's call for a euro-wide finance minister could lead to "more effective acceleration" of other proposals. In Tallinn, he added that Juncker had "taken on many ideas that Italy had already advanced - so we support him. It is the right time for Europe to think about reinforcing its institutional architecture, given that the economy is producing significant results".