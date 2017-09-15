They want to get rid of us-Salvini on LN fund freeze (2)

Milan, September 15 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that a decision by a Genoa court to freeze party funds was part of an attempt to silence the right-wing anti-migrant party. "They are trying to get rid of us from television, from radio, from parliament. They are trying to do it in a dirty way. But they won't succeed," Salvini told the LN's Radio Padania. "In Democracy the citizens decide who wins and who loses with their votes, not an individual judge. "I am truly curious to see what President (Sergio Mattarella) will say now". The preventative seizure comes after two convictions over the misuse of party funds, including one regarding former LN leader Umberto Bossi.