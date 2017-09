Stampede after London explosion - Italian eyewitness (2)

London, September 15 - Scenes of panic followed Friday's explosion on a train at London's Parsons Green underground station, an Italian eyewitness told ANSA. "I didn't clearly hear the explosion, I didn't even have time to understand," said Roberta Amuso, a Bergamo native who works in London. "I was hit by a mass of people pouring out of the train. I ran towards the exit too. "Those who tripped up and fell to the ground were tramped on. They were moments of fear". The explosion is being treated as terrorism, Scotland Yard police have said. Many people were injured and 18 people were taken hospital.