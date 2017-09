Soccer: Italian sides make strong start in Europa League

Rome, September 15 - The three Italian sides in the Europa League all won their opening group matches on Thursday. Seven-time European champions AC Milan, back in continental competition after three years, thrashed Austria Vienna 5-1 away from home, with forward Andre Silva bagging a hat-trick in the Group D clash. Atalanta thumped Wayne Rooney's Everton 3-0 in Bergamo in Group E and Lazio twice came from behind to win 3-2 at Vitesse in Group K.