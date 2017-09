Stampede after London explosion - Italian eyewitness

London, September 15 - Scenes of panic followed Friday's explosion on a train at London's Parsons Green underground station, an Italian eyewitness told ANSA. "I didn't clearly hear the explosion, I didn't even have time to understand," said Roberta Amuso, a Bergamo native who works in London. "I was hit by a mass of people pouring out of the train. I ran towards the exit too. Those who tripped up and fell to the ground were tramped on. They were moments of fear".