Florence

Prostitute clients risk arrest in Florence

Mayor Nardella signs order to protect women's dignity

Prostitute clients risk arrest in Florence

Florence, September 14 - A order signed on Thursday by Florence Mayor Dario Nardella means that clients of prostitutes in the Tuscan city risk arrest of up to three months or a 206-euro fine. The order comes into force on Friday and targets people who ask for sexual acts in exchange for money - so police will not have to wait for such acts to be consumed in order to intervene. The order does not envisage penalties for the prostitutes unless other criminal acts are committed. "Our society cannot be blind to such a vast phenomenon that destroys the dignity of thousands of women, who are often reduced to a state of slavery, and enables organized crime to get rich in a shameful way," Nardella said. "I hope that Florence can be a good example for the whole country".

