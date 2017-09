Police bust alleged prothesis corruption ring

Rome, September 14 - Italian finance police on Thursday busted an alleged corruption ring concerning artificial limbs and involving family doctors and surgeons. Five suspects were taken to jail and another 16 people who are being probed were either put under house arrest or suspended from their professions. Doctors were allegedly bribed with money, gifts, trips and dinners to facilitate the acquisition of the protheses, which according to a wiretap involving suspects, were "crap". Investigators also suspect that in some cases patients underwent unnecessary operations as part of the racket, which was based in the northern city of Monza.