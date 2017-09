Father pledged to sell daughter as bride for 15,000 euros

Florence, September 14 - Florence police have arrested a man who alleged kept his daughter locked up at home for four years and had promised to sell her as a bride to a man he did not know for 15,000 euros, sources said Thursday. The girl, who is now 17 and is originally from Eastern Europe, managed to save herself by appealing for help to other people her age in the chat of a smartphone game. The father faces charges of enslavement.