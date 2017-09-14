Andrea Bocelli hospitalised after falling from horse (2)

Pisa

Pisa, September 14 - Popular Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli was taken to hospital in Pisa after falling from a horse at his estate near the Tuscan town of Lajatico, sources said Thursday. The blind singer suffered a knock to the head and appeared confused when he got first aid, but his injuries were not serious, the sources said. "My dears, I know you've been worried about me in those latest hours. I just want to calm you down and tell that I'm pretty fine," Bocelli said on his Facebook page. "It has been just a simple fall from a horse. If there are no complications, I will probably leave the hospital right today. Thank you for the many messages i received, I embrace you with affection".

