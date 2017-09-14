ANSA/ Paparazzi of 'dolce vita' features in new shows

Rome

Rome, September 14 - A Turin exhibition of paparazzi photos from Rome's dolce vita era features among the weekend's art exhibition openings, along with masterpieces by sculptor Marino Marini in Pistoia and over 250 works of Renaissance-inspired blown glass in Venice by 1920s artist Vittorio Zecchin. PISTOIA - The show "Marino Marini: Visual Passions", opening September 16 and running through January 7 at the Fabroni Palace Contemporary Arts Museum, features the Italian sculptor and his inspirations. About 60 of the 100 works on display are by Marini. The other 40 were chosen from among the themes and artists that Marini studied and used for inspiration, including ancient Egyptian and Etruscan art through to Middle Ages sculptor Giovanni Pisano, Renaissance-era artists including Donatello and Verrocchio, and contemporary experimental work by Picasso and Henry Moore. The show aims to recreate in its individual sections hypothetical walks by Marini through the museums that he loved to periodically explore. TURIN - The Italian Centre for Photography plays host to a range of celebrity photos dating back to Rome's days of the dolce vita and Anita Ekberg, through to more recent paparazzi subjects such as Princess Diana, in its exhibition "Arrivano i paparazzi!" (The paparazzi are coming). The show opened September 13 and runs through January 7, with 150 photographs from famed celebrity photographers such as Tazio Secchiaroli and Lino Nanni as well as more recent contemporary artists. The context of the dolce vita and Rome's Via Veneto frames the show, with shots of stars such as Ava Gardner, Walter Chiari, Richard Burton and Liz Taylor, as well as directors Michelangelo Antonioni and Federico Fellini. VENICE - About 250 monochromatic works of blown glass by artist Vittorio Zecchin, inspired largely by 16th-century glassblowers, will be on display on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in the Stanze del Vetro. Titled "Vittorio Zecchin: The Transparent Glasses for Capellin and Venini", the show focuses on how Zecchin reinterpreted classic glassblowing in the 1920s to modernise the Murano technique.

