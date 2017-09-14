Chikungunya won't cause blood shortage - Zingaretti

Rome, September 14 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Thursday that Rome hospitals will not suffer a blood shortage after donations were suspended in parts of the capital due to an outbreak of the chikungunya virus, which is spread by mosquito bites. "As you know, a measure was taken yesterday (to suspend blood donations in some areas). Obviously, the national blood centre has guaranteed the supply to cover what will be lost due to this," Zingaretti said. "So there won't be problems for the health network". The outbreak started at Anzio, a seaside port to the south of Rome, and spread to the capital. Anzio had already suspended blood donations. Chikungunya, which first broke out in Italy in 2007, is a viral infection that causes acute fever and joint pain. It rarely results in death but effects can sometimes be disabling. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an order for disinfestations in the capital to combat the emergency on Wednesday.