Sicily NEET rate among highest of over 200 EU regions

Brussels, September 14 - Sicily has one of the highest rates for 18-to-24-year-olds who are NEETS - not in education, employment or training - out of over 200 European regions, according to Eurostat's Regional Yearbook 2017, which was published Thursday. The rate of young people doing nothing on the island is 41.4%, it said. Only French Guiana (44.7%) and the Bulgarian region of Severozapaden (46.5%) fared worse. The EU average for NEETS is 15.2%, but Italy has the highest national rate of 26%.