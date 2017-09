Inspections over unheeded report on 16-yr-old girl's killer (2)

(see related) Rome, September 14 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, have opened procedures into the fact that a 17-year-old who has confessed to killing his girlfriend had been reported to prosecutors for minors in Lecce over his violent conduct, sources said Thursday. The report was filed by the mother of Noemi Durini, the 16-year-old victim. Orlando had ordered inspectors to conduct a preliminary examination of the case, the sources said. The CSM has also requested the opening of an inquiry on the case.