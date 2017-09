Maradona acquitted of defaming tax agency

Rome, September 14 - A judge in the town of Cassino on Thursday acquitted Diego Armando Maradona of aggravated defamation against now-defunct tax-arrears collection agency Equitalia. The former Argentina and Napoli great had been embroiled in a long multi-million-euro dispute with the Italian tax authorities. Maradona was cleared as "the deed does not constitute a crime" as was his lawyer, Angelo Pisani.