Inflation back up to 1.2% in August-ISTAT (2)

Rome, September 14 - Italian inflation rose from 1.1% in July to 1.2% in August, ISTAT said Thursday, confirming the flash estimate it had previously given. The consumer price index rose 0.3% between July and August, the statistics agency said. The rise was fed by fuel and transport rises, ISTAT said. Prices in Italy's trolley of most frequently bought goods rose 0.6% in August compared to a 0.8% rise in July, ISTAT said.