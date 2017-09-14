Rome

Govt still committed to Ius Soli - Gentiloni (2)

Citizenship bill for migrant children has stalled

Rome, September 14 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that his government remains committed to the 'Ius Soli' bill that would grant citizenship to migrant children born on Italian soil who have completed five years in the Italian school. The bill has stalled in the Senate amid staunch opposition from right-wing parties, upsetting some parts of the ruling coalition. "It's still summer, the commitment we talked about remains," Gentiloni said in response to a question on the bill. õ "It's a job to do". The Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP), a junior partner in Gentiloni's coalition, on Wednesday threatened not to vote in favour of the 2018 budget law after the Ius Soli bill was not be put on the schedule for the September because it does not have enough support in the Upper House. The bill is opposed, as well as by rightwing populist and centre-right conservative parties, by the another junior coalition partner, the centre-right Popular Area (AP), led by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. Matteo Orfini, the president of Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD), on Thursday called on the government to put the bill to a confidence vote, saying that otherwise the legislation would be "killed off". AP Lower House whip Maurizio Lupi said his party's ministers would not allow such a move.

