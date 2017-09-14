Confindustria sounds alarm about plight of young

Rome
14/09/2017
Rome, September 14 - Confindustria's research unit said Thursday that "the inadequate level of youth employment is producing serious permanent consequences on Italy's society and economy in the form of the impoverishment of social and human capital". It described the situation as an "emergency" and the "Achilles heel" of the Italian economic system. It added that the related phenomenon of under-40s leaving Italy to find work produced "a loss of human capital estimated at one GDP percentage point a year".
