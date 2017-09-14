Rome

Confindustria raises growth forecasts, sounds alarm on young

Industrialists see GDP up 1.5% this year, 1.3% in 2018

Confindustria raises growth forecasts, sounds alarm on young

Rome, September 14 - The CSC research unit of Italian industrial employers confederation Confindustria said Thursday that it has raised its growth forecasts. It said it predicts GDP rising 1.5% this year and 1.3% in 2018, compared to 1.3% and 1.1% respectively in forecasts released three months ago. The research unit added, however, that "the inadequate level of youth employment is producing serious permanent consequences on Italy's society and economy in the form of the impoverishment of social and human capital". It described the situation as an "emergency" and the "Achilles heel" of the Italian economic system. It added that the related phenomenon of under-40s leaving Italy to find work produced "a loss of human capital estimated at one GDP percentage point a year".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestato e minacciato di morte dopo l'incendio al lido balneare

Pestato e minacciato di morte dopo l'incendio al lido balneare

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Così i Bonavota dettavano le regole

Così i Bonavota dettavano le regole

Omicidio Mezzatesta, tracce lasciate dal killer

Omicidio Mezzatesta, tracce lasciate dal killer

di Vinicio Leonetti

Droga e armi, due arresti dei carabinieri

Droga e armi, due arresti dei carabinieri

di Aldo Mantineo

Corriere calabrese beccato con banconote false

Corriere calabrese beccato con banconote false

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33