Rome

Soccer: Napoli 'back down to earth' after Shakhtar loss

Sarri's men lose 2-1 in Ukraine

Rome, September 14 - Coach Maurizio Sarri said Napoli have been brought "back down to earth" after losing their opening Champions League Group F match 2-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. Napoli have won their first three Serie A games and knocked Nice out in the Champions League playoffs, setting expectations high among fans about the season. But they went down on Wednesday to goals by Shakhtar's Taison and Facundo Ferreyra, with Arkadiusz Milik pulling one back for the visitors with a penalty. "We didn't play well tonight because we had the wrong approach," said Sarri. "It happened in the league too but in the Champions League it's more difficult to come back if you give one half to your opponents. "We could have earned a draw anyway but it's obvious that we did not play as we wanted tonight".

