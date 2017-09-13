Rome

Clashes halt Rome meeting over migrant centre (2)

Borough chief bemoans blow to 'democracy'

Clashes halt Rome meeting over migrant centre (2)

Rome, September 13 - An extraordinary meeting of the council of Rome's IV Borough about a migrant centre in the area was halted on Wednesday due to clashes between members of the far-right Casapound group and anti-Fascist protestors. A migrant from the centre was injured weeks ago in an incident that attracted a great deal of attention. "There are not the necessary conditions to move forward with democracy," said IV Borough President Roberta Della Casa. "This is not acceptable. "It was not possible to hold the assembly because of extremists".

