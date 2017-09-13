Cairo

Ambassador Giampaolo Cantini arrives in Egypt (2)

Replaces Massari following Regenia case

Cairo, September 13 - The Italian ambassador to Egypt, Giampaolo Cantini, arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, sources at the city's airport said. He will take office on Thursday. Cantini replaces Maurizio Massari, who was recalled in spring 2016 in relation to the case of Giulio Regeni, an Italian postgraduate student who was tortured and murdered in Egypt. Egypt has denied suggestions its security forces, frequently accused of brutal repression of opposition, had anything to do with the death of Regeni, a 28-year-old who was researching Cairo street seller unions. Massari's withdrawal followed friction over Egyptian lack of cooperation in the quest for the truth. But last month Rome decided to send Ambassador Cantini to Cairo, citing recent progress over the case. Earlier this month Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said it was impossible for Rome not to have high-level political and diplomatic relations with such an important neighbour.

