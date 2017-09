Wedding guest dies after food poisoning (2)

Asti, September 13 - A guest at a wedding at a restaurant in the northern province of Asti has died after being among around 30 people admitted to hospital with the symptoms of food poisoning, sources said Wednesday. Carabinieri NAS health police are investigating to establish whether the fatality was linked to the food poisoning and they have seized food samples. The wedding was on Sunday and the 70-year-old guest died at Turin's San Giovanni Bosco hospital last night. The hospital is still treating 18 of the guests. The poisoning may have been caused by tainted fish.