Rome blood donations may stop over Chikungunya - min

Rome, September 13 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday that it may be necessary to suspend blood donations in Rome due to an outbreak of the chikungunya virus, which is spread by mosquito bites, and berated the city for its allegedly slow response regarding disinfestations. "We are very worried about the chikungunya situation. The city of Rome must proceed with the disinfestations at once," Lorenzin said. "Too much time has passed since the first intervention request by the health authority, which dates back to September 7".