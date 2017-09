Boyfriend confesses to 16-year-old's homicide

Lecce, September 13 - The 17-year-old boyfriend of Noemi Durini has confessed to killing the 16-year-old girl who went missing on September 3, sources said Wednesday. The boy led Carabinieri police to the body, which was found in countryside in the area of Castignano del Capo, near the southern city of Lecce, by a provincial highway, the sources said. The body was partially hidden by rocks, the sources said. The boy's 41-year-old father is also under investigation, the sources said.