Second US-student-rape-case cop says sex was consensual

Florence, September 13 - The second of two Carabinieri policemen accused of raping two American university students in Florence last week admitted to prosecutors to having sex with one of the women, but said it was consensual, his lawyer said on Wednesday. "My client admitted that there was a sexual relation with one of the two American students that reported him but he absolutely denies that there was sexual violence," said lawyer Andrea Gallori after the Carabiniere was questioned by prosecutors on Tuesday. The other Carabiniere also told prosecutors last week that the sex was consensual. After helping quell a fight in a Florence disco, the cops took the women back to their central Florence flat where the students said they were raped, one in the lobby and the other in the lift. The officers have been suspended from the paramilitary force, which is part of the defence ministry. Florence prosecutors and military prosecutors are investigating the case and there is also an internal disciplinary procedure within the force.