Bocelli sings at concert conducted by robot

Pisa, September 13 - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli opened a concert at Pisa's Verdi theatre on Tuesday by singing Schubert's Ave Maria while the orchestra was conducted by a robot. The robot called YuMi is produced by Abb and was programmed with the help of maestro Andrea Colombini. The charity show was devoted to the victims of last weekend's floods in the Tuscan coastal city of Livorno.