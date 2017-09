Members of Liguria jihad cell convicted

Genoa, June 23 - Three members of a jihad cell operating in the northern region of Liguria and in the city of Brescia were convicted of terrorism offences on Wednesday. Akher Tarek, a 34-year-old Algerian, and Hossameldin Abdelhakim, a 43-year-old Egyptian, were handed prison sentences of six years. Abdelhakim's 36-year-old brother Antar was given a five-year term. Another Egyptian was acquitted. It is the first such trial for Islamic terrorism in the northwestern Liguria region.