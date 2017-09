EU court says stop GMOs only if health risk

Rome, September 13 - The European Court of Justice said on Wednesday that member States cannot adopt emergency measures to ban the cultivation of GMO crops, as Italy did in 2013, unless there is evidence it could constitute a serious risk to human health, animal health or the environment. A directive approved in 2015 gave member States the ability to ban the sowing of GMOs even if they are allowed at the EU level. Italy is one of 17 States that took up this option.