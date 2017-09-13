Rome

Boccia calls for 'selective' moves in budget

Confindustria head tells ANSA Forum room for manoeuvre limited

Boccia calls for 'selective' moves in budget

Rome, September 13 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers confederation Confindustria, told an ANSA forum on Wednesday that the government should make extremely well selected moves in the 2018 budget law. "We don't have great expectations of the budget law, the margins of manoeuvre are not large," Boccia said. "The choices will have to be selective, identifying where to put the resources and favoring growth to combat inequality and poverty".

