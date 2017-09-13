Boccia calls for 'selective' moves in budget

Rome
13/09/2017
Rome, September 13 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers confederation Confindustria, told an ANSA forum on Wednesday that the government should make extremely well selected moves in the 2018 budget law. "We don't have great expectations of the budget law, the margins of manoeuvre are not large," Boccia said. "The choices will have to be selective, identifying where to put the resources and favoring growth to combat inequality and poverty".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Donna muore tornando da Polsi, auto nel burrone, il figlio è grave
di Antonio Strangio
Clan Patania, altri tre ergastoli
di Nicola Lopreiato
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online