Soccer: Messi too much for Juve, Roma hold Atletico

Rome, September 13 - Juventus's Champions League campaign got off to a bad start on Tuesday when they lost 3-0 at Barcelona in Group D with Lionel Messi scoring a double. Ivan Rakitic also scored for the Catalan side, who Juve knocked out of the competition last season on the way to the final. AS Roma fared better, holding Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw in the Italian capital thanks to a series of fine saves by goalkeeper Alisson.