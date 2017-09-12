Paris

Dead Sentinelle-op soldier was Italian - report (2)

Nice-Matin reports 'suicide' case

Paris, September 12 - A soldier involved in France's Sentinelle anti-terrorism operation who has been found dead was an Italian national, the Nice-Matin newspaper reported Tuesday, saying it was a case of suicide. It reported that the dead man, a 24-year-old originally from Treviso, joined the French army just over a year ago. It quoted a prosecutor as saying other soldiers found him dead after hearing a gun shot. He was at Breil-sur-Roya, not far from the Italian border.

