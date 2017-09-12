Ius soli bill not on Senate's September schedule (2)

Rome, September 12 - A bill that would grant citizenship to migrant children born on Italian soil who have completed five years in the Italian school system is not on the September schedule for the floor of the Senate, sources said Tuesday. Upper House party whips met on Tuesday to decide the assembly's programme. The bill has stalled amid staunch opposition, with some politicians linking it to the migrant crisis. The bill is opposed, as well as by rightwing populist and centre-right conservative parties, by the government's junior partner, the centre-right Popular Area (AP), led by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano.