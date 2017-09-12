Three die at Solfatara crater (3)

Naples

Parents, son fell into boiling-hot mud - initial reconstruction

Naples, September 12 - A couple and an 11-year-old boy have died at the Solfatara volcanic crater at Pozzuoli, near Naples, police said on Tuesday. Another child, aged seven, survived, the sources said. The victims fell into a pit of boiling-hot mud, according to an initial reconstruction by the Campania Civil Protection Department, sources said. The three-metre-deep pit opened up as the mother and father followed their 11-year-old son, who is thought to have gone into an area forbidden to visitors. Firefighters recovered the bodies, the sources said.

