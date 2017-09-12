Livorno flood death toll up to eight (2)

Livorno
12/09/2017
Livorno, September 12 - The death toll of the flash floods that hit the Tuscan city of Livorno due to storms at the weekend climbed to eight on Tuesday when the body of the last missing person, 67-year-old Gianfranco Tampucci, was found. Authorities in the coastal city have pointed the finger at the civil protection department and weathermen for allegedly not alerting them to the flood danger. Four of the victims were members of the same family who were trapped by flood waters in their basement.
