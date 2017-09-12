Rome

Pisapia is our leader says Bersani (2)

MDP and CP looking to form alternative centre left

Pisapia is our leader says Bersani (2)

Rome, September 12 - Pier Luigi Bersani, a senior member of the Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP), said Tuesday that he "absolutely" recognised the leadership of former Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia. Pisapia's Progressive Field (CP) party is looking at forming a new centre-left group that is an alternative to the ruling Democratic Party (PD) of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, with the MDP. The MDP is mostly made up of former PD members. Bersani, a former PD leader, was speaking after a fresh round of talks between the MDP and the CP. "It was a useful, proactive meeting," said Pisapia. "There is agreement on opinions, objectives and the path ahead. We made an important step forward". Guglielmo Epifani, another senior MDP figure, said a "democratic assembly" would be held in the autumn for the launch of the new centre-left group.

