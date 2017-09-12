Tunisian detained for alleged attempted child abuse

Palermo, September 12 - A 26-year-old Tunisian, Aidi Mourad, has been detained by Palermo police for alleged trying to sexually abuse an 11-year-old girl, sources said Tuesday. The investigation began when the parents of the girl originally from Eastern Europe reported she was missing. The girl came home after a few hours and said that the Tunisian took her to the city's Brancaccio station and tried to abuse here there, sources said.