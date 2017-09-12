Palermo

Tunisian detained for alleged attempted child abuse

26-year-old allegedly tried to abuse 11-year old in Palermo

Tunisian detained for alleged attempted child abuse

Palermo, September 12 - A 26-year-old Tunisian, Aidi Mourad, has been detained by Palermo police for alleged trying to sexually abuse an 11-year-old girl, sources said Tuesday. The investigation began when the parents of the girl originally from Eastern Europe reported she was missing. The girl came home after a few hours and said that the Tunisian took her to the city's Brancaccio station and tried to abuse here there, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto Burruano, attore tra genio e sregolatezza

Morto Burruano, attore tra genio e sregolatezza

Donna muore tornando da Polsi, auto nel burrone, il figlio è grave

Donna muore tornando da Polsi, auto nel burrone, il figlio è grave

di Antonio Strangio

Dalla scorsa notte piove in tutta la provincia e in città. Non si registrano tuttavia particolari criticità. Albero cade in via Cesare Battisti e ostruisce la carreggiata

Messina flagellata dalla pioggia

Scossa 3.9 nella Marsica, sentita forte a L'Aquila

Scossa 3.9 nella Marsica, sentita forte a L'Aquila

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33