Three die at Solfatara crater (2)

Naples, September 12 - A couple and an 11-year-old boy have died at the Solfatara volcanic crater at Pozzuoli, near Naples, police said on Tuesday. Another child, aged seven, survived, the sources said. The couple from Turin died in an unsuccessful attempt to save their son, according to an initial reconstruction. The boy is thought to have lost consciousness after going beyond the area where visitors are allowed and ending up in an area made of up quick-sand like material with strong gas emissions. The father, 45, is thought to have been sucked in trying to get him out, prompting the woman, 42, to intervene too.