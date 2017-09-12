Di Maio ready to be M5S premier candidate if members want

Rome

Rome, September 12 - Luigi Di Maio, a 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig and Deputy Speaker of the Lower House, said Tuesday that he was willing to be the anti-establishment group's premier candidate at general elections next year. "If our members want to identify me as the premier candidate, I'll be up for it," Di Maio told Radio Capital. "We'll hold the vote in the coming weeks and then we'll announce the name between September 22 and 24". Di Maio refused to comment on possible ministers in an M5S government, saying this would be "fantasy football".

