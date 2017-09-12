Rome Mayor Raggi blasts 'confused' vaccines law

Rome
12/09/2017
Rome, September 12 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has sent a letter to Education Minister Valeria Fedeli and Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin blasting the government's law making vaccinations obligatory for school admission. "The new law on vaccine prevention is confused, it is not very clear and it is being applied in a different way by regions and councils all over Italy," the letter read. "This situation risks generating discrimination between first tier and second tier citizens depending on their geographic location".
